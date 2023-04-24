CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An eight-year-old girl was left with bullet fragments in her head after someone shot into a north Charlotte home early Monday morning, her family told Queen City News.

Police records obtained by Queen City News show this is the third shooting at this home since January.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. Monday, April 24, in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive.

Officers found a home that had been shot into and a child with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said the girl was taken to the hospital where she was in serious, but stable condition as of Monday morning.

The girl’s family told Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady that the 8-year-old was awake, but had bullet fragments in her head. Her family said doctors are waiting to perform surgery until her swelling goes down. It could be 10 to 12 days before surgery is possible, they said.

Neighbors told QCN that someone walked up and started firing shots into the home.

At the scene of the shooting, bullet holes could be observed in the window of the home. Several cars were also hit.

CMPD has not released any information about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.