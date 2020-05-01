8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday

The Jeep community in Troutman, North Carolina, and beyond came together on Thursday to surprise and help celebrate the birthday of an 8-year-old boy with special needs.

Caleb is one of seven siblings and is on the autism spectrum, family tells FOX 46.

For Caleb’s birthday, his family wanted to do something extra special for him. They put out a plea, asking if anyone who owns a Jeep and is sick of staying home would mind taking a little drive to Troutman to help make their 8-year-old son’s day.

“Even if only one Jeep showed up to drive by, this mom would appreciate it more than you could know!” Caleb’s mother said.

Well, not only did one Jeep show up for Caleb’s birthday – more than 100 Jeeps came to his home.

Troutman officers were happy to help assist with traffic as Jeep after Jeep drove by the little boy’s home. No one was allowed to exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing.

All drivers were told to not honk their horns or do any sudden noises near Caleb.

The support from the Jeep community on Thursday was a tremendous sight to see and little Caleb loved every moment.