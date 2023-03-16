GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who was shot in January while sleeping in her bunk bed at home has been released from the hospital.

Aacuria Hinton, 8, was asleep shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 25 when a bullet fired into her room left her with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Since then, she has had to undergo several surgeries, but now she’s up and walking again.

Her father Michael said she will be flying back to New York where he lives on Thursday.

“What if this was your child?” he asked when FOX8 spoke with him in February. “What if this was your family member who was gunned down in their sleep?”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Police Department or Crimestoppers.