ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s art that’s sculpted and painted, but at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, that art is planted.

It’s almost as if it’s a living, growing Monet painting.

“Gardening is an art,” said Stacey Weir, the horticultural manager at the Biltmore. “It’s not just all about digging and planting.”

The 80,000 tulips decided to bloom a little early this year, and Weir and her crews carefully look after them.

“They kind of come up like little bouquets,” Weir said.

For 17 years, she’s been working at the Biltmore. But she’s been drawn to the garden for most of her life.

“I think those roots of my parents and my mom and dad working in the garden just kind of blended into what I later found joy in myself,” Weir said.

It takes a year of planning before the flowers officially bloom, and the design is different each time.

“It’s an amazing experience every time,” Weir said.

But the wonder of it all, year after year, is never lost on Weir or those like Kathleen McGuigan who visit the Biltmore every day.

“You come here, and you just smile, you know?” McGuigan said. “That’s all you do. It just makes you smile.”