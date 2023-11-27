OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An 83-year-old woman died Sunday after authorities said she fell through the floor of a home in Oconee County and into a well.

Dorothy Louise Downey was helping her daughter move from a home on Park Avenue near Salem when she stepped onto a weakened section of floor in the home’s kitchen and into a 48-foot well, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said. It happened at about 2 p.m.

It took nearly four hours for members of the Salem Fire Department and Oconee County Emergency Services to pull Downey out of the well.

The coroner’s office said family members did not know the well existed below the house, which according to property records, was built in 1920.

No additional information was immediately available.