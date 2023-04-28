GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’re never too old to learn.

Shirley Jones is a student at Pitt Community College working to get her GED. At age 84, she is also one of the newest members of the National Adult Education Honor Society.

Jones said she is proving that there is no timeline to success.

“Well, I’m 84 years old, and it’s something I wanted to do,” she said.

She said her first husband is the reason she initially quit school almost 50 years ago, but she couldn’t stay away from her dream forever.

“He kept my nerves all upset, so I just gave it up, Jones said. “Then, I decided I wanted to go back. After my husband passed away in March, I wanted to go back and finish my GED.”

Shirley Jones (Contributed photo)

Now, she’s thriving at PCC.

“She does not let anything stop her, said Belinda “Sissy” Grubbs, the school’s transitional studies coordinator. “She drives herself here. She comes every day. She’s sharp as a tack and is determined to do what she needs to do to succeed.”

Math instructor Thomas Mizelle, who Jones called her favorite professor, said Jones’ age is not an obstacle for her in the classroom.

“She overcomes any limitations in that regard with persistence,” Mizelle said. “She loves to take things home and work on them and tell us about what she does at home. So she makes up for that in large degree.”

PCC staff members said Jones is a great classmate to her peers. Jones agrees with that.

“Oh yeah they miss me when I’m not there, and when I go back, they’re glad to see me,” she said. “Oh, it feels good. It feels great.”

Was it hard for Jones to go back to school after almost 50 years?

“It’s really not,” she said. “It’s not that hard. It’s just putting your whole mind in it. If you go through the tests and rush through them, you’re not gonna get anything, but if you take your time, then you can go through it … with flying colors.”

Jones is set to graduate with her GED in just a few months.