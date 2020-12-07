9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WBTW) – A nine-pound goldfish was found in an Upstate South Carolina lake, according to Greenville County Recreation.

Officials said the fish was found in Oak Grove Lake, located off of Roper Mountain Road in Greenville County.

Crews were doing some testing that included electrofishing — a method of measuring the health of the fish population — when they found the fish, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Officials told sister station WSPA the fish was happy and healthy in the lake and will remain there.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to remind people that releasing any non-native aquatic species into public waters is illegal and a bad idea.