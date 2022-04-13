RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old boy is the second fatality after an Acura collided with a GoRaleigh bus on Sunday.

Juan Steven Lebron was declared dead at 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police and a GoFundMe update from friends and family.

Juan’s father, Juan Steven, the driver, previously succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, the GoFundMe also confirmed.

Raleigh police said the 2005 Acura was traveling north on Garner Road near Peterson Street when it collided with a GoRaleigh bus that was turning left from Peterson Street to Garner Road. At the scene, the wrecked car had major front-end damage with the roof removed — possibly by rescue crews trying to access victims inside the car.

The bus driver was cited with failure to yield causing serious bodily injury. Raleigh police have not released the name of the bus driver.

Police said Wednesday morning that the crash is still under investigation.

Officials have not said if the charges will be upgraded following the two deaths.