GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday night inside a home in Gastonia, and a suspect is still being sought, according to police.

Gastonia police responded about 11:30 p.m. to calls about the shooting at a home on W. Fourth Avenue and found the 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it is believed that a suspect or suspects did the shooting from outside of the home.

No additional information was immediately available.