90-year-old man arrested for shooting his wife in SC

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is now in jail after shooting his wife.

The incident happened in the morning on August 17 off of Highway 61 in Ridgeville.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, 90-year-old Edwin N. Nelson Jr. called dispatch stating he just shot his wife.

Deputies say when they got to the home, they found 83-year-old Sarah Nelson on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Edwin Nelson is being held in the Knight Detention Center.

LATEST NEWS: