90-year-old woman struck by car, killed while crossing road in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 90-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a road in Robeson County Thursday, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

Mildred Oxendine was walking across Union Chapel Road near Maynor Center at 5:33 p.m. when she was struck by a car in the southbound lane, NCHP said.

Note: Map is estimated location

Troopers said the driver was found to not be at fault in the crash and will not face any charges.