COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 91,000 primary election ballots have already been cast in South Carolina ahead of Tuesday’s voting, election officials said.

Nearly 80,000 of those votes were cast during the state’s new early voting period, according to the state Election Commission. The data doesn’t include votes cast on Friday — the final day of early voting.

Election officials said an additional 12,700 absentee votes had been received as of Thursday morning. The 80,000 early votes would be about 13% of the votes cast in the 2018 midterm primaries, which included a highly-contested Republican governor primary.

Another factor that could lower turnout at the polls on Tuesday is record heat. Highs are forecast to be near 100 degrees across much of the state with the humidity making it feel several degrees hotter.