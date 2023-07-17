ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a missing Hickory woman has been recovered, and her husband was rescued after clinging to a tree following destructive flooding in Alexander County over the weekend.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, July 15, emergency personnel were called to the 1300 block of Dover Church Road near Duck Creek Drive for a water rescue.

Below is a portion of the 911 call made late Saturday night.

911 Dispatch: Alexander County 911.

Caller: Hey…I got a…I don’t know what’s happening exactly. But I’m out here at Dover Church Road. And I just left to go look how bad the damage was, and I hear a guy…that’s supposed to be a road…but it’s flooded. He’s hollering at us, saying he can’t find his wife. Y’all need to get somebody out here.

911 Dispatch: Saying he can’t find his wife? Is he stuck in water?

Caller: He said he lost her. Yep. He’s in the water right now. We can’t see him. Oh, you can see him? (Non-caller: He’s in the tree.) Okay, we got a man holding onto a tree in the water, and he says he doesn’t know where his wife is.

Listen to the full 911 call here:

Dispatch reported that two people, who were in a vehicle during flooding, were taken by the water, with one clinging to a tree and another missing off Duck Creek Drive.

Emergency crews found a man hanging onto a tree off Duck Creek Drive. Alexander County Rescue deployed a raft to the man in the tree at 12:15 a.m.; he was rescued by 12:31 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

The rescued man, who was treated for minor injuries, told emergency crews that his wife had jumped out of their vehicle into the water.

The search for the missing woman continued on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that nearly 20 departments responded to the scene and helped in this search.

The missing woman, identified as Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory, was found deceased about 2.2 miles from the initial incident, deputies said.

Monday, Queen City News spoke with Riahi’s husband. He called his wife a “special, special woman.”

“She did not pass away because she is in my heart,” Malek Riahi said. “She’s with me all the time. I’ll never take this (wedding) ring (off).”

Alexander County Emergency Management reported that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the deadly incident this weekend.

Alexander County Emergency Management reported that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the deadly incident this weekend.

Courtesy: Suncrest Water Park in Taylorsville

Courtesy: Suncrest Water Park in Taylorsville

Courtesy: Suncrest Water Park in Taylorsville

This investigation remains open and ongoing.