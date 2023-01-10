CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released 911 calls paint a clearer picture of what happened the night a Mecklenburg County park ranger was shot on the job.

Tyson Corpening, 36, is facing several charges in the shooting, which happened on Nov. 27 at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also said he is responsible for another incident on Dec. 5 in which a rock broke a window at the Marizetta Kerry Childhood Development.

A search warrant for Corpening revealed that he allegedly left a note at each scene, written on similar paper and in similar handwriting. CMPD officers said the note at the daycare indicated that kids would be killed within 24 hours. It also mentioned killing minorities and referenced the message left at the Friendship Sportsplex incident.

In the 911 call, 35-year-old Patrick Barringer, the injured park ranger, told emergency responders the note the suspect left saying “something about getting rid of n******.”

Barringer was in the leg and taken to the hospital.

“I’m a park ranger with Mecklenburg County. A guy came up, shot me in the leg, threw down a note, and took off running,” Barringer said on the call.

Barringer also said the suspect was wearing a hat and had a bandana covering his mouth.

After the rock broke a day care center window, officials said at a Dec. 5 news conference that they knew the incidents were related but did not go into details.

“The proximity is part of it, but just the totality of the circumstances and some of the evidence contained, we believe that they are related,” Major Melanie Peacock said.

The search warrant also revealed the FBI located a report in Florida that matched the details written in the suspect’s notes. Police said they used the details provided by the FBI to search Charlotte Police reporting databases and found a report in which Corpening described receiving a note containing details from the notes recovered at both crimes scenes.

It remains unclear why Corpening allegedly targeted Barringer or the day care center.

Corpening is in the Mecklenburg County jail charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon; injury to real property; two counts of ethnic intimidation; and threating mass violence on school property.