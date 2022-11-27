NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston.

The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home.

The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived.

Callers said the officers approached the man sitting in the vehicle when suddenly the man sped off.

The person in the vehicle then drove at high speeds to the end of Flynn Drive where the car plunged into the Ashley River.

Police said the man escaped the sunken vehicle but went underwater before anyone was able to rescue him.

Now, officials have reported that they have recovered a body, but the identity of the person has not yet been released.