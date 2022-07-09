ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A split-second decision has forever changed the life of an Alamance County barber.

Sandra Lopez Alvarado stopped for snacks after a July 4 get-together and decided to pick up a lottery ticket while she was there.

“I wasn’t going to buy a ticket at first,” Lopez Alvarado said. “I decided I was going to go for it

When she got home and scratched her ticket, she was shocked to see that it was a winner.

“What? I won the lottery,” Lopez Alvarado recalled.. “It felt like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!’”

She plans to use her winnings to open a barbershop of her own.

North Carolina’s Fabulous Fortune lottery game launched this month with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five $3 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.