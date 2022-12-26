FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

A Fayetteville man was reunited with his dog after she was missing for more than two years. According to CBS affiliate CBS 47 Jacksonville, an American Staffordshire terrier named Isis went missing from her Fayetteville home in March 2020.

Isis’s owner met her at an animal shelter in 2020 and adopted her before she went missing, according to CBS 47.

On Friday, she was found 725 miles away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to CBS 47, a woman was waiting for a train in Fort Lauderdale when she found Isis. She took Isis to the Broward County Humane Society.

According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the woman took the dog to check for a microchip. The microchip revealed Isis was from Fayetteville. The Human Society contacted Isis’s owner.

“I never thought I would see her again, so when they called me the other day…I was at work, and it kind of took my breath away,” said her owner Nicholas Dawson to CBS 47.

The same day, an employee from the Humane Society met Dawson halfway in Jacksonville, Florida to reunite Isis with her owner.

Isis reunites with her owner, Nicholas Dawson. (Photo from Humane Society of Broward County)

Isis being reunited with her owner in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo from Humane Society of Broward County)

Isis leaving the Humane Society of Broward County. (Photo from Humane Society of Broward County)

Isis in the car going to Jacksonville, Florida to reunite with her owner (Photo from Humane Society of Broward County)

“Isis recognized her dad immediately and rolled around in joy when they were finally reunited,” said the Humane Society in a Facebook post. “After a big hug and a few photos, Isis and her dad headed home to bring the best holiday gift ever to the two children that had been missing their sweet doggie for so long!”

Dawson had a message for the woman who took Isis to the Humane Society.

“You made a miracle happen for me and my family even if you don’t know it. Merry Christmas to you.”