A Guide to South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend – What to buy and how to spend safely

This is a display of scented markers and crayons in a Walmart in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s tax free holiday weekend will soon be underway. Dozens of items – from clothing to computers, school supplies to dorm room necessities – the state’s 6% sales tax exemption offers a chance for parents and students to save money for the upcoming school year.

You can count on us to help you find the best deals for this back-to-school season!

Some stores with the best holiday deals include Walmart, Office Depot, Dollar General, Staples, Michaels, and more.

Items you will find on the tax free list include:

School Supplies (I.e., pens, pencils, paper, calculators, erasers, notebooks, books, binders, bookbags, and lunchboxes.)

Computers

Computer Software

Printers

Printer Supplies

Bedroom & Bathroom supplies (I.e., washcloths, bath towels, bedspreads, blankets, sheet and comforter sets, rugs and mats, pillows, and pillowcases.)

Clothing

Footwear

Accessories

But what items are not included in the tax free sale?

Jewelry

Watches

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Wallets

Furniture

Rental of clothing or footwear

Sports Equipment

Bicycles

Toys

Click here for a full list of items

Now that you know what items are tax free, you should also know that all of them can be purchased online. Even if you aren’t a resident, the South Carolina Department of Revenue says you can buy from South Carolina stores if purchased online eastern standard time. Shoppers in the past have saved between $2 and $3 million when buying items during the holiday weekend.

If you are purchasing supplies online, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning the community to “keep your information safe while browsing and buying online” so scammers or hackers don’t steal your information.

Some ways to keep your computer safe include:

Updating your computer software (The SCDCA says outdated software can make it easier for your device to be hacked.)

Installing two-step authentication settings

Boosting router security

Not using the same password for all your accounts

Using passwords on devices that contain personal information

If you are looking to buy affordable school supplies, take advantage of the deals this holiday weekend, and stay safe while doing so!