AccelerateED to present final guidance for 2020-21 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – AccelerateED is scheduled to present their final guidance and recommendations for the 2020-21 school year Monday at 2:30 p.m.

AcclerateED is a task force of educators and administrators for public education in South Carolina tasked with developing recommendations on how schools can resume in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead the presentation.

The presentation will be at the My Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201.