AccelerateED to present final guidance for 2020-21 school year

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – AccelerateED is scheduled to present their final guidance and recommendations for the 2020-21 school year Monday at 2:30 p.m.

AcclerateED is a task force of educators and administrators for public education in South Carolina tasked with developing recommendations on how schools can resume in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead the presentation.

The presentation will be at the My Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories