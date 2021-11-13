Accidental drug overdoses in North Carolina on track to shatter 2020 numbers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — While 2020 and 2021 will be remembered by most as the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, for thousands of North Carolina families these are the years of the overdose pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that more than 100,000 people will die of accidental drug overdoses in North Carolina in 2021. That would shatter the record of more than 93,000 set in 2020.

“That’s just a heartbreaking number knowing these are our friends, our family members,” said Elizabeth Brewington, associate director of the North Carolina Council of Churches’ Overdose Prevention Initiative.

Drug overdose deaths have been a growing problem in North Carolina and much of the country for years, but many health experts think the isolation associated with the pandemic is contributing to the spike in deaths.

The ongoing supply chain crisis has also led to more contaminated drugs on the market.

“You cannot administer the overdose medication on yourself,” Brewington said. “So if you’re by yourself, that’s loneliness and isolation right there.”

The numbers in North Carolina could have been much worse. Harm reduction groups in the state say at least 12,392 overdoses were reversed during the past year.

North Carolina is also scheduled to receive $750 million from a $26 billion settlement reached with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen for their roles in the overdose epidemic.

“We can make sure that medication-assisted treatment is expanded to everybody. We can make sure there’s housing for everybody. We can expand syringe exchange programs,” said Brewington.