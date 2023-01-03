RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Ranlo Police officer remains in the hospital after police say he fatally shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day.

Officer Kwaku Agyapon was charged with first-degree murder after Sunday morning’s off-duty shooting on Burlington Avenue.

According to Ranlo police, officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to a home less than half a mile from the police station and found one of their own involved in a domestic dispute.

Investigators said Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times before shooting the person with his service weapon. Neighbors said there were at least five shots.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera said Agyapon did not live at the Burlington Avenue home. The neighbors also said police had been at the house for an argument between the man and woman who lived there within the last month.

Agyapon was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after the incident. He remains on unpaid leave from the department and will be taken to jail after he is released from the hospital, police said.

Because of the circumstances, Ranlo police turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Gaston County police.