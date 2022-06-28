CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Johns Island man on Monday for sexual assault charges.

According to the victim, 38-year-old Tyrone William Robinson III held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

According to CCSO, deputies responded at about 3 p.m. to the 4900 block of River Road and attempted to serve Robinson warrants.

Deputies were unable to make contact with Robinson, so a SWAT team and K-9 entered the home at about 3:45 p.m. and took Robinson into custody. A gun was found in the home.

During the arrest, the dog bit Robinson’s leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Robinson is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.