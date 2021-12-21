Acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina stepping down, former FBI chief of staff to take over

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The acting United States attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, will step down effective Dec. 26, according to his office.

Corey F. Ellis, a former FBI chief of staff and veteran of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, has been appointed to the post on interim basis.

DeHart assumed the role on March 1 after the resignation of Peter McCoy Jr. He plans to go into private practice, a spokesperson said.

DeHart has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years. He worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the district’s Charleston Office from 2001 until he took over as acting U.S. Attorney. He prosecuting hundreds of cases during that period.

Ellis most recently served as chief of staff to FBI Director Christopher Wray. Prior to his work at the FBI, he worked as the “acting director for the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, where he was the primary liaison between the attorney general, the deputy attorney general, and all 94 U.S. attorney’s offices.”