RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University community is mourning the loss of two students to suicide within 24 hours.

Daniel House, the university’s police chief, said officers found one young man dead in the woods Wednesday night. Then, on Thursday afternoon, police responded to another death at a residence hall.

“Any time we have a member of our community, or any community for that matter, that takes his own life is tragic,” House said. “A lot of our officers are actually taking training specifically designed on how to deal with these types of situations.”

Chancellor Randy Woodson called the incidents “heartbreaking” in a statement. It read in part:

“I know there’s little I can say to console the deep hurt or heal the immense grief felt by the family and friends of these young people and others we’ve lost this year. What I can say is that I, along with so many caring members of our community, share in this grief. Please take extra care of yourselves, keep an eye out for each other and be on the lookout for those around you who might need help. Don’t be afraid to intervene if you think a friend is struggling, and please don’t feel ashamed if you’re struggling.”

North Carolina State Counseling Services will have the following pop-up spaces available for students over the next few so they can stop by, talk and get resources.

Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Caldwell Hall, Lounge

Friday, 1-4 p.m., Talley 4280

Monday, 1-4 p.m., Talley 3210

The university is also in the process of putting in many recommendations made by its mental health task force, formed following multiple other student deaths this school year.

Sophomore Eleanor Lott, a member of the task force, said students and faculty and staff members took action in creating wellness days, reducing counseling wait times and placing mental health professionals across campus.

“This is my community, and these are my friends and I want to see my friends thrive,” Lott said. “Some of the longer term goals look a lot like education, educating our students on how to take better care of themselves mentally, as well as educating our professionals and our professors on what mental health looks like today and our students.”

Click here to access Wolfpack Wellness Resources.