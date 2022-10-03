HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Just after being hit by flooding from Hurricane Ian, more flooding is expected at the North Carolina Outer Banks this week — starting Monday, officials said.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until Wednesday evening for up to 4 feet of oceanside flooding and up to 3 feet of flooding on the sound side.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore expects “major” flooding from the Atlantic Ocean, the National Park Service said Sunday in a news release.

Dangerous high rip currents are forecast for all of the Outer Banks from Cape Hatteras north, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding from Hurricane Ian at Salty Shores. National Weather Service photo

“Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday,” the news release said.

Flooding is forecast for N.C. 12 near the north ends of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands around the times of high tides through Wednesday, the park service said.

The NCDOT said Sunday there was still standing water in some areas of N.C. 12 and warned about flooding during high tides starting Monday afternoon.

A special warning was issued in the Rodanthe area.

“Visitors should avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive, due to the presence of several vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and strong winds,” the news release said.