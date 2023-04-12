PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother is holding on to hope 25 years after her son went missing in the Upstate, and now the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progression photo of what he could look like today.

Jason Knapp, 20 years old at the time, was last seen at his university apartment in Clemson on April 12, 1998. He was studying mechanical engineering.

The night before his disappearance, Jason was last seen by his roommates leaving their apartment complex. Authorities found Knapp’s car abandoned on April 21, 1998, about 30 miles from campus at Table Rock State Park in Pickens, and extensive searches by law enforcement came up empty.

To remember him and his legacy, Knapp’s mother, Deborah Boogher, created a scrapbook filled with his personal belongings, photographs and other mementos.

Anyone with information about Knapp’s disappearance is asked to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.