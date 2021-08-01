Air Force captain killed in motorcycle crash near Ravenel Bridge in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Joint Base Charleston has confirmed the death of an Airman involved in a motorcycle crash Friday morning on Interstate 26 westbound near the Ravenel Bridge.

U.S. Air Force Captain Raymond Zheng was a C-17 pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron; his death was confirmed at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

“Team Charleston is devastated by the loss of our Airman and brother,” said Col. Robert Lankford, 437th Airlift Wing commander. “We express our deepest sympathies to Ray’s family, friends and the Airmen who have worked alongside him. Everyone who met Ray knows how much of an impact he brought to the mission. He will be deeply missed.”

An investigation is ongoing for the cause of the accident.

Phone numbers for those that need counseling services can contact a chaplain, mental health professionals, counselors, unit first sergeants, and their commanding officers can visit jbcharleston.jb.mil.