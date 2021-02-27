Alabama woman vanishes in Georgia; family worried sick

COBB COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – The family of an Auburn High School graduate is worried sick for her safety after she disappeared from her Georgia apartment.

The Austell Police Department in Cobb County, Georgia are searching for missing 22-year-old Abigail Toeneboehn. Abigail travels back and forth from Auburn to Cobb County, where she trains for horseback riding. Her family tells News 3 she is a Southern Union student. East Alabama law enforcement agencies are also searching for her.

Abigail was last seen Thursday night at her West Creek Stables apartment on Perkerson Mill Road in Cobb County, where she trains with her horse.

Police say Toeneboehn’s disappearance is suspicious. Her family tells News 3 they are incredibly concerned; it’s not like Abigail to not contact friends and family.

Abigail does not have her wallet, keys, cellphone, and her vehicle was left on the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

News 3 will update the story as we can.

