COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared emotional Wednesday afternoon during a trial in which he is accused of killing his wife and youngest son.

Reporters inside the Colleton County courtroom said Murdaugh began to cry while both the defense and prosecution teams discussed whether they would exclude revealing sensitive photos from the crime scene as evidence during the trial.

Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

The discussion came shortly after a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates were selected following two days of a selection process.

Just before breaking for lunch, the defense asked about a submitted consent order regarding how to present “sensitive material.”

The order would “seal photographs and videos graphically depicting the victims,” according to Judge Newman.

Judge Newman granted the order to protect the privacy of the victims and their families, who will likely attend the trial, even serving as witnesses.

Photos from inside the courtroom showed Murdaugh with tears in his eyes as he conversed with his legal team.

He became emotional for a second time Wednesday as attorney Dick Harpootlian delivered opening remarks and spoke about Murdaugh’s family and described the night of June 7, 2021, when his wife and son were brutally murdered.

Alex Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence. He released a statement through his legal team just days before the trial began saying he looked forward to clearing his name in the killings of Margaret and Paul.

“Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son,” his attorneys said.

Opening statements in the trial began after the lunch break. His oldest son, Buster, and brother John Marvin Murdaugh, appeared for the opening statements.