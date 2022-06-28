COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Alex Murdaugh and accused former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics.

Smith, who was arrested in Colleton County over the weekend, has also been indicted for money laundering, forgery and trafficking methamphetamine.

“Alex Murdaugh was indicted along with Curtis Edward Smith for two conspiracy counts including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Smith, 62, was also indicted for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

A State Grand Jury and a Hampton County Grand Jury previously indicted Smith in November for a slew of charges in connection with an attempted assisted suicide involving Alex Murdaugh that happened over the 2021 Labor Day weekend.

Smith is expected to appear in a Richland County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Information on the indictment is provided below as written by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office:

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-10, venued in Colleton County, the State Grand Jury alleges a Criminal Conspiracy regarding approximately 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million that went from Murdaugh to Smith from October 7, 2013 through February 28, 2021. The two were also indicted in an alleged conspiracy regarding the distribution and purchase of Oxycodone. Smith is indicted for four counts of Money Laundering over $100,000 regarding the alleged disposition of the checks. The State Grand Jury also charged Smith with Forgery for allegedly forging endorsements on some of the checks. Smith is also indicted for three other drug offenses, including allegedly trafficking over ten grams of methamphetamine.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Criminal Conspiracy is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000

Money Laundering – Value $100K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

Forgery, Value $10K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Forgery, Value $10K or Less, is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Manuf. Dist. Possess Narcotic – Schedule II, is a felony punishable up to 2 years in prison or a fine up to $500

Trafficking Methamphetamine, is a felony punishable by 3-10 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000

Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule II, is a felony punishable by up to 6 months in prison and/or a fine up to $1000

Simple Possession of Marijuana, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison or a fine between $100 and $200

Murdaugh faces 16 indictments containing 81 charges. The State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.