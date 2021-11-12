Alex Murdaugh pleads the 5th on PMPED lawsuit over misappropriated funds

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh will not incriminate himself in a lawsuit by his former law firm claiming he embezzled millions of dollars in company funds.

Murdaugh only admitted to working for Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED) and pleaded the fifth in a Friday motion in response to the allegations.

His lawyers have previously said Murdaugh plans to repay the monies and is accepting responsibility for his conduct.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the firm’s claims — one of several state investigations linked to Murdaugh — but he doesn’t face criminal charges in the alleged embezzlement.

The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the accused from being forced to incriminate themselves in a crime, similar to the right to remain silent in police custody.

PMPED, founded by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather over a century ago, alleges Murdaugh funneled money through a bank account to “convert monies owed to PMPED and its clients to his own personal use.”

His attorneys claim he used the money to finance his opioid drug addiction, meanwhile, PMPED has said they’ve yet to speak to anyone who was aware of his addiction.

The firm, which has since cut ties with Murdaugh, said they weren’t aware of any of his misdeeds until they found money was missing from client accounts.

PMPED in late September released a statement — still posted on the homepage of their website — assuring clients they will not be impacted by the misallocated funds.

“We were shocked and dismayed to learn that Alex violated our principles and code of ethics,” the statement reads, in part. “He lied and he stole from us.”

The firm hasn’t said publicly exactly how much money Murdaugh allegedly stole.