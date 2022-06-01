HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to pay more than $4 million to the estate of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died at his home in 2018 after what Murdaugh described as a “trip and fall accident.” Murdaugh subsequently swindled her sons out of millions that they were owed in a wrongful death settlement.

In March, Murduagh confessed to diverting more than $4 million awarded to the family into his own personal accounts. He admitted “liability to the [Satterfields] for the claims asserted against him” and asked the court to uphold a judgement ordering him to pay $4.3 million in restitution.

The Satterfield estate is now “the first unopposed judgement [creditor] of record against Alex Murdaugh,” according to Satterfield attorney, Eric Bland. Bland said that the judgement “is both meaningful and symbolic.”

“As we have said all along, Gloria did not die in vain. Her death now had a purpose. It was a part in taking down Alex and others and some of the funds recovered will be used to benefit others.” Eric Bland

Bland said that the family plans to use some of the funds to set up a foundation in Satterfield’s honor, which “will benefit underprivileged Hampton County families; good God fearing, law abiding, and hard working people like Gloria who struggle to make ends meat.”

Court-appointed receivers overseeing Murdaugh’s assets will be responsible for collecting and disbursing the funds to the Satterfield family, as well as a long list of other alleged victims of Murdaugh.