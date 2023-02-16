WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) — The lead investigator in the killing of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Mudaugh.

Special Agent David Owen of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division talked about the investigation and Alex Murdaugh’s final interview with law enforcement, which was conducted about two months after Maggie and Paul were shot and killed in June 2021.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his son and wife. He and his attorneys deny that he had anything to do with their deaths.

In the interview, Owen confronted Murdaugh about inconsistencies in his statements with law enforcement. He was also told about evidence that investigators had found and asked point-blank if he committed the murders.

In the hourslong interview, Murdaugh asked if he was a suspect, and Owen said, “I have to go where the evidence and the facts take me, and I don’t have anything that points to anyone else at this time.”

During questioning from Murdaugh’s defense team, Owen acknowledged that he told a Colleton County grand jury that indicted Murdaugh on the murder charges in 2022 incorrect information about Murdaugh’s t-shirt collected on the night of the murders.

He also told the grand jury that several shotguns in the house were loaded with two different sizes of pellets like the murder weapon. That weapon has not been located.

The trial resumes at at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.