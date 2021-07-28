All of South Carolina has ‘moderate’ or ‘high’ COVID-19 spread

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — All of South Carolina’s 46 counties have been categorized as having a “moderate” or “high” rate of COVID-19 spread, according to information released Wednesday afternoon by the state’s health agency.

Ranked second-highest on the list for new spread is Horry County, which had a rate of 371.7 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A “low” rate is considered less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. A “moderate” rate is between 51 and 200 new cases and a “high” rate is more than 200 cases.

As of Wednesday, 47.83% of the state’s counties were rated as having a “high” incidence rate.

Two counties remained in the “low” category on Tuesday, and four were categorized as having a “high” spread rate. Last month, all but two of the state’s counties were in the “low” category.

The downgrades come amongst an upward trend of new cases as the delta variant continues to spread across the nation. A day before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that even vaccinated people should resume wearing face masks in communities with high spread rates, and recommended for K-12 students to continue wearing face masks in classrooms. South Carolina’s General Assembly has banned schools and districts from requiring students to wear masks.

On Wednesday, DHEC announced 871 new, confirmed cases, 522 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19 related deaths. Of 6,719 cases reported to the state, 17.5% were positive for the virus.

Horry County has had the highest number of new, confirmed cases out of the state’s counties most of the last two weeks. There were 111 new, confirmed cases and 63 probable ones in Wednesday’s report. Richland County, which had the second-highest amount, had 99 confirmed cases and 43 probable ones.

Two of the newly-reported deaths were in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 503,013 confirmed cases, 110,020 probable cases, 8.725 confirmed deaths and 1,169 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.