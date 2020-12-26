‘All of this just to avoid going to jail’: NC woman faces multiple charges after lying to police, county magistrate about having COVID-19

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly lied to police and a county magistrate about having COVID-19.

Police say that on Dec. 24, Keanna Lashawn Gregory, 42, of Edenton, allegedly defrauded the Edenton Police Department (EPD) and a Chowan County Magistrate by “providing a fake medical excuse letter saying she tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.”

As a result of her claim, Edenton Police say they sent the arresting officer into quarantine and shut down a police vehicle for cleaning and disinfection.

The alleged fraud cost EPD a significant amount of money, according to Chief Henry A. King, Jr.

“The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to Edenton Police Department and distress to the officer and his family. All of this just to avoid going to jail,” King said in a statement.

Gregory was charged with felony common law obstruction of justice, malicious conduct by a prisoner, and driving while license revoked. She was taken before a magistrate and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.

