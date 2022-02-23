Witnesses say it was a family event that escalated to a fight.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cellphone video of an all-out brawl hit social media on Friday night.

It was the scene of a bowling night at Striker’s Family Sportscenter in Rock Hill. Video shows chairs swinging in the air, a woman screaming and fists flying.

Witnesses say it was a family event that escalated to a fight.

During one part of the video, a man is seen tackling another man, and several people jump in to hit him as well.

Shortly after, the man in white repeatedly hits another man while another holds him.

Towards the end of the video, a deputy is seen trying to get the fighters to stop but he’s unsuccessful.

It’s been shared several times on social media, catching the attention of York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

He responded in a Facebook post saying “Hey parents – where are you? This should not have happened. Do you know where your kid is – do you know what they’re doing? Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem. Wake up and make them responsible so law enforcement does not have to!“

The Sheriff’s office says they need help from the community in identifying the people involved.