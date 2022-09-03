CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he is released, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Maus Hill Road.

Two people who were in the home at the time told deputies that a man broke a glass panel on the front door and then climbed inside. That’s when the homeowner fired a shot that him in the left arm.

When deputies arrived, they found Butler lying in the home near the door. They also found a small bag of cocaine, which they determined belonged to Butler.

Butler’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said. He told authorities “that he had consumed drugs and alcohol and was fleeing a nearby party when he broke into the home.”

The residents were not hurt, and the sheriff’s office said they are not expected to be charged.