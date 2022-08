CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.

Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.

An alligator was passing across the taxiway.

(Photo from John Moroney)

The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.