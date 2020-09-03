Alligator removed from Sullivan’s Island beach

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil on Wednesday posted photos on Twitter of an alligator being removed from the beach.

According to O’Neil, the alligator was found Wednesday morning before crews arrived to remove the animal.

O’Neil joked about the alligator’s arrival being the morning after Town Council voted to lift beach restrictions previously put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the prohibition of things like beach chairs and coolers.

“No, he wasn’t being detained because of that cooler,” said O’Neil, “we dropped that part of the ordinance last night.”

O’Neil credited Sullivan’s Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Mandy Hawver for the photos.