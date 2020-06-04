Almost 19,000 in SC filed for unemployment last week; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continues to see a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending May 30th totaled 18,986, a decrease of 5,964 compared to the previous week’s count of 24,950.

This data means 18,986 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability. As more individuals return to work, many have asked what they need to do to stop receiving unemployment benefits. The answer is simple; just stop certifying. The self-reported certification each week tells us if you’re still unemployed. Once you stop certifying for 14 days, your claim will become inactive. There’s no need to call us or notify us within the portal that you’ve returned to work or started a new position,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Ellzey went on to say, “However, we know not everyone is in a position to immediately return to work. For those who are still looking for employment, our agency and the SC Works system offer resources to help you with this process.”

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.8 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

County breakdown:

Horry County: 1,198 claims

Florence County: 584 claims

Marion County: 257 claims

Dillon County: 131 claims

Georgetown County: 248 claims