GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge portion of a busy interstate was closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pleasant Garden Road, just before the South Elm-Eugene Street exit when an Amazon tractor-trailer overturned. Police on the scene said another car involved had already been towed away.

The driver of the tractor-trailer made it out with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After the scene was cleared, traffic began moving again at about 8 a.m.

Initial calls said that there were packages on the road, but FOX8 crews did not see any when they arrived.