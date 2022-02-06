Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

MINT HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a 1-year-old girl who authorities said may have been abducted.

Police said Lilliana Josephine Lemmond. is 2-feet-tall and weighs about 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals on them.

Police think she might have been abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39, who is about 6-feet-tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The girl was last seen on the 5000 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, southeast of Charlotte. Police said they might be in a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina plates JBV6840 heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Mint Hill police at 704-889-223.