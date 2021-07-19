Amber Alert issued for 3 children — ages 15, 14 and 2 — in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Asheboro.

Asheboro police are searching for Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

Anthony is a 15-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 160lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bridget is a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bernardo is a 2-year-old white male, approximately 3 feet tall weighing 45 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the abductor Olga Diego Hernandez. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 135 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. She also has a mole on her left cheek.

They were last seen traveling in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with NC registration of TEF-9945.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 626-1300 or call 911 or *HP.