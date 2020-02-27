Amber Alert issued for 3 endangered children out of Ga.

ST. MARY’S, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities out of Camden County are asking the public to be on the lookout for three children believed to be in “extreme danger.”

An Amber Alert was issued out of St. Mary’s on Thursday for the children who may be traveling in a Black 2019 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia license tag RTQ7135:

Kole Aaron Gentry – 3 years old, male, white

Autumn Liann Gentry – 5 years old, female, white

Meadow Lin Gentry – 6 years old, female, white

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marshall Aaron Gentry, a 26-year-old white male, abducted the children on Wednesday. He was last seen in St. Mary’s.

First Coast News reports the 26-year-old is the father of the children and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal. The news outlet also reports the children’s mother may be in danger.

Authorities have not released any photos of the children or the suspect at this time.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Marshall Gentry or the children is urged call 911.

Information can also be provided to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-510-5100.