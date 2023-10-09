RALEIGH (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Durham girl who authorities said was abducted on Saturday by her biological father.

Durham police said Mitchell Grayson, 37, broke into a home in the 800 block of Angier Avenue, badly beat one of the child’s family members and then took the child.

Paisley Grayson is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair and blue eyes and was wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

The man who is believed to be her biological father is described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie and black work pants. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

(Durham Police Department)

They left in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van with North Carolina license plate of HFS-74333. The words “take a picture it’ll last longer” are printed on the back of the van.

Authorities said they are possibly headed toward Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or South Carolina.

Any with information should call 911, Durham police at 919-560-442 or investigator T.S. Stuart at 919-560-4440 extension 29340.