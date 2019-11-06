AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Taylor Williams, a 3-foot-tall, 50 pound 5-year-old girl last seen on Ivy Street in Jacksonville. She was last seen in her home around midnight, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

An unidentified person told police when they woke up the child was not in her room and the back door was unlocked.

Taylor was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

If you see Taylor or may know where she is, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.