Amber Alert canceled for NC teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities initiated and later canceled an Amber Alert for an abducted 14-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

The alert was issued just before 2:45 p.m. for Katelynn Joe Sharpe, who is from Davidson County, which is southwest of Greensboro.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 4:15 p.m. when officials said Sharpe had been found.

In the initial alert, authorities did not say when or where she was last seen.

The alert said Sharpe was possibly headed toward High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

It’s unclear if anyone will be charged in the incident.