Amber Alert issued for Durham boy who was abducted by teen, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police issued an Amber Alert Friday night for a missing boy.

The alert was issued just before 10 p.m. for 9-year-old Andrake Zacharich Paulk, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The alert said that Andrake was abducted by 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk.

Andrake is 4-feet tall, weighs about 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants when he was taken, according to the alert.

Paulk is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

Paulk is believed to be driving a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license plate HJK-3628.

No information was provided about when Andrake was last seen. No photos were released.

