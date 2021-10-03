Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old NC girl; active search underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl.

Allison Paige Henderson vanished around 4 a.m. Saturday and was last seen in the Green Creek community of Polk County in the North Carolina mountains, officials said.

The Amber Alert said that the abductor in Henderson’s disappearance is a relative, David Neil Henderson, 38.

David Henderson in a photo from WSPA

Allison Henderson was originally believed to be a runaway, but a ping of her cellphone was last located at the home of David Henderson, the Amber Alert said.

“David Henderson is a violent offender and is the uncle of Allison Henderson. No contact can be made with either party,” officials said in the Amber Alert.

WSPA-TV reported the pair are believed to be walking on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina. Emergency crews are actively searching the area.

Authorities also said that David Henderson may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County in South Carolina.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office initially reported Saturday night that Allison Henderson was missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff Office immediately at (828) 722-5032, or call 911 or *HP.