AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Brunswick County girl

WINNABOW, N.C. (WNCN)– An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 4-year-old-girl who was last seen in Brunswick County.

According to a new release, Aubrey Leanne McFarland is a 4-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black zip up boots and a pink fleece jacket.

Authorities believe Aubrey is with Elijah Muhammad McFarland. McFarland is described as a 37-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Elijah Muhammad McFarland

Authorities said McFarland may have been driving on US-17 North in a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license tag number TCY-9075.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, authorities ask that you call the Brunswick County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 253-2730, or call 911 or *HP.